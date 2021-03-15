

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar manufacturer in Brazil. It operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian market. The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais, mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars.



Sika said the acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar manufacturing facility in a region where the company has not previously had its own plant.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas, said: 'With BR Massa we will be able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued penetration of the Brazilian market.'



