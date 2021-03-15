

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc said options including the listing in the US of a small shareholding in FanDuel are being considered but no decision has been made currently. The Group was responding to the recent press speculation in relation to a potential IPO of FanDuel, the Group's US business.



Flutter noted that it regularly evaluates organisational and capital structure to assess how best to position itself to deliver upon the Group's strategy.



Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider headquartered in Dublin.



