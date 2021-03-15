

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) said Monday that it welcomes publication by the Department for Transport of its National Bus Strategy for England. It welcomes the Government's commitment to maximize the potential of buses to help achieve the country's objectives, particularly as it looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.



The company welcomes the government's commitment to invest in new green technology to accelerate the shift to ultra-low and zero emissions vehicles.



Stagecoach said it has invested more than 1 billion pounds of investment in cleaner buses, including electric, hydrogen and hybrid-electric vehicles, over the past decade.



Earlier today, the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new bus strategy, which will see passengers across England benefiting from more frequent, more reliable, easier to use and understand, better coordinated and cheaper bus services.



The new bus strategy, which is backed by 3 billion pounds of investment, will encourage more people to use the bus, rather than the car.



As per the bus strategy, the U.K. will deliver 4,000 new British-built electric or hydrogen buses that will provide clean, quiet, zero-emission travel. The U.K. will end sales of new diesel buses, and it has launched a consultation on the end date today.



