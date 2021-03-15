

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) said, for the March quarter, the company now expects total revenue to be at the low end of prior guidance of down 60%-65% on a 55% reduction in sellable capacity from a year ago. The company said revenue trends in January and early February were softer than expected. Delta Air Lines preliminary expects to report an adjusted pretax loss approaching $3 billion.



Average daily cash burn is now projected in a range of $12 million - $14 million, revised from prior guidance range of $10 million - $15 million. Liquidity is now projected to be approximately $16.5 billion, down from prior guidance range of $18 billion to $19 billion.



Delta Air Lines noted that the pace of demand recovery has improved and is now consistent with expectations for March. The company noted that domestic demand is improving across the booking curve.



