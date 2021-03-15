

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp.(CNC) said that as of on March 12th, 2021, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the company's proposed acquisition of Magellan Health has expired.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.



In January 2021, Centene agreed to acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.



Centene expected the deal to be slightly accretive in the first full year and deliver low to mid-single digit percent adjusted earnings per share accretion from the transaction by the second full year.



