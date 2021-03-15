

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With her 28th win, Beyonce has become the most-awarded female artist in the 63-year old history of Grammy Awards



Beyoncé, who received nine nominations in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, won four of them to surpass Alison Krauss to become the most-awarded woman in the show's history, and tied Quincy Jones as the artists with the second-most wins.



Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the best music video award for the single 'Brown Skin Girl.'



She won the award for best R & B performance for 'Black Parade,' a song to reflect the Black Lives Matter movement. the award, Beyonce said, 'As an artist, I believe it's my job to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time'. 'So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world,' she added.



Beyoncé and her fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion won the Grammys for best rap performance for the remix of the latter's 'Savage.' Queen Bay also shared the award for best rap song for the same tune.



Overwhelmed by the achievement, Beyonce said, 'I've been working my whole life, since 9 years old, and I can't believe this happened.'



Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, the 39 year old American singer, songwriter, actress, director, humanitarian, and record producer, started her music career as a child.



One of the world's best-selling recording artists, she was listed among Time's 100 most influential people and Forbes' most powerful female in entertainment twice.



This year's ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31, but the Recording Academy postponed it to March 14 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles as well as health and safety concerns therein.



