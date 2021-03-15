

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL):



-Earnings: $7.59 million in Q4 vs. -$4.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $6.24 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $112.85 million in Q4 vs. $130.48 million in the same period last year.



