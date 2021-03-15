

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH):



-Earnings: -RMB1.57 billion in Q4 vs. RMB0.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB24.92 in Q4 vs. RMB1.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB262.46 million or RMB4.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB549.97 million in Q4 vs. RMB397.95 million in the same period last year.



