

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported pretax profit of 206.6 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020, an increase of 46.5 percent from prior year. Earnings per share was 133.8 pence compared to 89.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 200.5 million pounds, up 37.0 percent. Adjusted earnings per share was 126.4 pence compared to 92.5 pence. Fiscal year revenue was 5.44 billion pounds, an increase of 7.7 percent.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 38.4 pence per share, bringing full year dividend to 50.7 pence per share.



