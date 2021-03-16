

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L) reported a loss before tax of 13.7 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 2 January 2021 compared to profit of 108.3 million pounds, for 52 weeks ended 28 December 2019. Loss per share was 12.9 pence compared to profit of 85.0 pence.



Fiscal 2020 total sales fell 30.5 percent to 811.3 million pounds. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops declined by 36.2 percent.



For the ten weeks to 13 March 2021, company-managed shop like-for-like sales were down 28.8% year-on-year.



