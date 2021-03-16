

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) announced an invitation to holders of its £100 million Variable Rate Notes due 2022 to tender such Notes for purchase by the company for cash.



The company noted that this offer is being made to efficiently manage its finance costs, following the sale of Viridor early this financial year. Notes purchased by the company pursuant to the Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold, the company added.



The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated March 16, 2021 prepared by the company, and is subject to the offer restrictions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENNON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de