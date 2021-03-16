

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax was $1.41 billion, compared to last year's $1.35 billion.



Profit attributable to the owners of the parent was $506.4 million, compared to $501.4 million last year.



Earnings per share were 51.3 cents, up from 50.9 cents last year.



Underlying profit before tax was $1.49 billion. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations were 54.7 cents, 50.9 higher than in 2019.



EBITDA was $2.74 billion, 12.3 percent higher than the previous year on higher revenue and lower unit costs. EBITDA margin increased to 53.4 percent from 49.1 percent in 2019.



Revenue for the full year was $5.13 billion, 3.3 percent higher than last year's $4.96 billion, reflecting increases in copper and gold realised prices, partially offset by the decrease in sales volumes.



In 2020, copper production was 733,900 tonnes, 4.7 percent lower than 2019 on expected lower grades at Centinela Concentrates.



Further, the Board has declared a final dividend of 48.5 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 54.7 cents per share, equivalent to a pay-out ratio of 100 percent.



Looking ahead, production in 2021 is expected to be 730-760,000 tonnes of copper, 240-260,000 ounces of gold and 9,500-11,000 tonnes of molybdenum. The higher copper and gold production compared to 2020 reflects higher grades at Centinela Concentrates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTOFAGASTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de