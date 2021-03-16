

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc (UTG.L) reported a IFRS loss before tax from continuing activities of 120.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 101.2 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 31.8 pence compared to a loss of 31.4 pence. EPRA earnings was 97.3 million pounds, down 12%. EPRA earnings per share was 25.5 pence compared to 39.1 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue from continuing activities increased to 215.6 million pounds from 156.2 million pounds, last year. Rental income was 196.1 million pounds compared to 134.1 million pounds.



The Board recommended the reinstatement of dividends with a final dividend of 12.75 pence payable in May.



