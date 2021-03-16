

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced Tuesday that it signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co. Ltd. Gaojing is a newly established advanced solar wafer manufacturer.



Daqo New, a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry said the supply will be for a 50GW large-size solar wafer project to be carried out in three phases. The third phase is scheduled to finish by 2023.



As per the supply agreement, Daqo New will provide Gaojing with high-purity mono-grade polysilicon in a total amount of 45,900 MT between June 2021 and May 2024. The actual prices will be negotiated on a monthly basis.



