

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF Venture Capital (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) has invested in Bota Biosciences, Ltd., an industrial synthetic biotech company based in Hangzhou, China. Bota Bio is developing a next-generation biotechnology platform which enables sustainable and economical production of high value products for a broad array of industrial applications. Bota Bio will use the investment to expand its development and production capabilities.



Markus Solibieda, BVC's Managing Director, said: 'Bota Bio's highly innovative platform enables the acceleration of product development and contributes to sustainable and economical production. It has the potential to shape progress for the future of the chemical industry.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BASF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de