

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) announced that Hans-Jörg Vetter has informed that he will resign from the Supervisory Board by the end of the day due to health reasons. He was appointed in August 2020. His term of office was 2020?-?2023. Commerzbank said, until a successor is elected, Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschäge will handle the tasks of the Supervisory Board Chairman.



Commerzbank is an international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking.



