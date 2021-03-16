

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MilliporeSigma, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), Synopsys (SNPS), and Uber (UBER) signed power purchase agreements with Enel Green Power for the energy produced by a 111 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project located in Texas.



MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA, will purchase the energy generated by a 68 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project.



Uber will purchase the energy generated by a 10 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind + storage project.



Akamai plans to purchase the renewable energy generated by a 18 MW portion of the project. Synopsys will purchase the energy generated by a 15 MW portion of the project.



