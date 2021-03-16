

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said, for the first quarter, the company expects earnings to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10 per share. The company said all three Nucor segments are generating strong results. Nucor noted that it is experiencing strong demand across most of its end markets, including nonresidential construction, automotive, renewable energy, heavy equipment and agriculture.



Nucor expects that strong cash flow from operations will enable it to end the quarter with more than $4.5 billion in financial liquidity, including the $1.5 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.



