

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said Tuesday that its subsidiary WGPSN Holdings has reached a civil settlement with Scotland's Civil Recovery Unit regarding the historical engagement of Unaoil by a legacy joint venture and potential unlawful conduct.



As per the terms of the settlement, Wood has agreed to pay a total of 6.46 million pounds or $9 million to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.



The civil settlement relates to conduct in Kazakhstan in the period between 2008 and 2010. A joint venture in the legacy PSN business, which was acquired by Wood in 2011, paid Unaoil a total of about US$8.74 million in fees. Payments were on a commission basis and continued until 2015 although there is limited evidence of what services Unaoil provided for these fees.



