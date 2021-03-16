

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corp. (CDW) has acquired Amplified IT, an education-focused consultancy. As a Google Premium education partner, Amplified IT and its team of Google Cloud professionals provide insights, services, consulting, and solutions to enable and empower schools to get the most out of the Google Cloud. Amplified IT is Google's leading K12 Services Partner.



Joe Simone, vice president education sales, CDW, said: 'With Amplified IT alongside our education team, we have more robust Google Cloud capabilities to help our customers maximize their return on education technology investments, ultimately creating more engaging learning experiences for students.'



CDW Corp. expects Amplified IT to be minimally accretive to the company's 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share.



