

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil filed its definitive proxy statement and sent a letter to shareholders, urging them to vote using the BLUE CARD to support the company's 12 director nominees at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders on May 26.



The company said its board oversees the business plans, which through 2025 are expected to increase earnings and cash flow to fund and grow the dividend, pay down debt and invest in future projects.



The plan, which is flexible to market conditions and benefits from ongoing cost-reduction efforts, positions ExxonMobil to emerge from the pandemic with improved financial performance and win in a lower-carbon energy future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de