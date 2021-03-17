

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) said that its board approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $500 million of its common stock through March 16, 2024, replacing a prior authorization which had expired and under which no repurchases had been made.



The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, April 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021.



