

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Olo Inc., the New York City-based B2B SaaS company that develops digital ordering and delivery programs for restaurants, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 18 million Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, which is above revised range of $20.00 and $22.00 per share.



The company initially had planned to offer the same shares in the range of $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2021 under the symbol 'OLO' and the offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as book-running manager for the offering, and Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

