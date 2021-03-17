

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) announced the Group now expects profit before tax for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2021 to be modestly above the top end of analyst expectations. The Group said it has continued to see elevated volumes of share dealing since the end of January with an increased proportion of these directed towards international equities, driven by interest in US stocks from existing clients.



The Group expects to provide further information when it produces its scheduled trading update on 13 May 2021.



