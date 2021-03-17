

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.) said the simplified tender offer filed by SEGRO France for the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine will be open from 18 March 2021 to 31 March 2021. The Autorité des Marchés Financiers has granted a visa for the simplified tender offer.



In December 2020, SEGRO unconditionally agreed to acquire a further 74.9 percent of the share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine for 313.71 euros per share. SEGRO is being advised by Lazard, acting as its sole Financial Adviser. Lazard, on behalf of SEGRO France, will acquire all the shares tendered to the offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

