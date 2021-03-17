

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) reported net return on ordinary activities before tax of 107.71 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 225.51 million pounds, last year. Return per ordinary share was 25.86 pence compared to 54.26 pence. On a revenue basis, net return on ordinary activities before tax declined to 22.39 million pounds from 30.97 million pounds, last year. Return per ordinary share on a revenue basis was 5.12 pence compared to 7.00 pence.



Fiscal year income was 25.55 million pounds compared to 34.20 million pounds, prior year.



The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC recommended a final dividend of 3.90 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2020 for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. The final dividend will be payable on 18 May 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 26 March 2021.



