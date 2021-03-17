

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - P&O Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), said it is offering a series of short breaks on flagship Britannia this summer and week-long cruises on new ship Iona. Britannia will offer three and four night breaks and one six night holiday running from June 27, 2021 through to September 19, 2021. Iona offers seven night itineraries running from August 7, 2021 to September 18, 2021.



P&O Cruises noted that these sailings on Britannia and Iona will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only. The cruises go on sale on March 22, 2021.



