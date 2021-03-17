

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as U.S. benchmark Treasury yields ticked up in early London trade driven by expectations for faster economic growth and inflation.



Euro zone bond yields also inched higher as investors awaited cues from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,777 after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown rose over 1 percent. The company said that its profit for the year ending June 30 should be 'modestly' above analyst estimates.



Real estate investment trust SEGRO gave up 1.3 percent despite reporting a 62 percent rise in 2020 pretax profit



Capita Plc shares jumped 4.4 percent. The business process outsourcing company announced a major restructuring plan alongside efforts to raise £700m from selling non-core assets.



