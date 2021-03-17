

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re said, as part of its Ambition 2025, the company has set a target return of 12-14% on invested capital in 2025. Earnings per share are expected to increase annually by at least 5% on average by 2025. The dividend per share is projected to rise by at least 5% on average.



For 2021, Munich Re estimates that the Group's gross premiums written will total around 55 billion euros. The company expects to achieve a consolidated result of around 2.8 billion euros. For 2021, the company predicts economic earnings of over 2.8 billion euros.



The Group is proposing that the Annual General Meeting approve a dividend of 9.80 euros per share, the same as last year.



