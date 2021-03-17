Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Meldung für Micro Cap: Einstieg in Multi-Milliardenmarkt fix…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 843002 ISIN: DE0008430026 Ticker-Symbol: MUV2 
Xetra
17.03.21
11:10 Uhr
263,70 Euro
-1,00
-0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,10263,2011:24
263,10263,2011:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECK
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG263,70-0,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.