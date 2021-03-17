

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in February, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent gain in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.3 percent in February, same as seen in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 0.9 percent yearly in February and gained 0.3 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 1.3 percent in February from 1.2 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de