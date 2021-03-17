

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese e-commerce platform operator Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) on Wednesday announced the price of its $26 million underwritten initial public offering of 3.71 million ordinary shares. The company has fixed the price at $7 per share.



The IPO is expected to close on March 19. The ordinary shares being offered by the company have secured approval for listing on the Nasdaq and will start trading from today under the symbol 'JWEL'.



The underwriters can purchase up to an additional 557,143 ordinary shares at the public offering price, valid within 45 days of the date of the final prospectus.



Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is the sole book runner and lead underwriter for the offering and Alexander Capital, LP. is the co-underwriter.



