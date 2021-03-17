

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the European Commission has approved an expanded label for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 3 years and older with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma who have failed autologous stem cell transplant or following at least two prior therapies when autologous stem cell transplant is not a treatment option. The approval is the first pediatric approval for KEYTRUDA in the European Union.



Merck noted that the approval allows marketing of KEYTRUDA monotherapy in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.



