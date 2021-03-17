

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in February and amounted to 5568.82 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.3 percent in February.



Average paid employment declined 1.7 percent annually in February and amounted to 6334.0 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in February.



