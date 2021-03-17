

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $258.38 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $234.52 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.78 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $258.38 Mln. vs. $234.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q3): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.80 - $1.83 Bln



