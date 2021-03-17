

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced the pricing of the global offering of 95 million new Class A ordinary shares, which comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering. The final offer price for both the offering has been set at HK$252.00 per offer share. The gross proceeds to the company from the global offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$23.94 billion.



Baidu plans to use the net proceeds for: continuing to invest in technology and enhance commercialization of the company's innovations centered around AI; further growing Baidu Mobile Ecosystem and enhancing and diversifying monetization; and working capital and general corporate purposes.



