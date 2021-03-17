

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) said that Simon Kirkpatrick, currently Director of Group Finance at Mitie, will join the Board as Group CFO with effect from 1 April 2021.



Simon joined Mitie in July 2019 from Balfour Beatty PLC where he held a number of senior finance roles including Finance Director for Major Projects and Group Head of Financial Planning & Analysis. Simon began his professional career with Ernst & Young and is a Chartered Accountant.



Mitie Group noted that Andrew Peeler, who has held the role of Group CFO since December 2019 on a fixed term contract, will leave Mitie on 30 June 2021.



