

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump has called upon his Republican supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19.



In a TV interview, he said the vaccines currently being administered in the United States were 'safe' and 'something that works'.



'I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,' he said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday.



'It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works,' he added.



The party-line approach to anti-covid vaccine is in sharp contrast in the U.S.



While 92 percent of Democrats either have received vaccination or willing to get vaccinated, only 50 percent of Republicans have positively responded to vaccination, according to a CNN poll.



Trump's conservative supporters are opposed to the vaccine program, but he and his wife Melania were vaccinated a few days before leaving the White House.



