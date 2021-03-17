

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) has told its employees that they can continue to work from home even after the pandemic is over.



According to Bloomberg News, this decision allows over 30,000 employees to work from home and use the office only when they need to.



The 'flexible hybrid work model' unveiled Wednesday lets employees choose to stay home for 'heads-down work,' while coming to the office for meetings and team-building activities.



Kiersten Robinson, Ford's human resources chief, announced the move in a global town-hall meeting with employees.



