

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re Ltd (SSREY.PK) said that its board will propose a stable dividend of 5.90 Swiss francs per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2021.



The Board also proposes that Sergio Ermotti be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors and elected as its Chairman for a one-year term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting. As previously announced, Walter Kielholz will retire after 12 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election.



The company has appointed Cathy Desquesses as Group Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 July 2021. She will succeed Nigel Fretwell, who has decided to retire.



Desquesses has been the Chief People Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Sodexo since July 2018. Prior to that she had a 20-year career at GE, working in various senior HR positions around the world.



Swiss Re's board will propose the re-election of members for a one-year term of office. They are Raymond Ch'ien, Renato Fassbind, Karen Gavan,Joachim Oechslin,Deanna Ong, Jay Ralph,Joerg Reinhardt, Philip Ryan, Paul Tucker, Jacques de Vaucleroy, Susan Wagner and Larry Zimpleman.



The Board of Directors proposes that KPMG be re-elected as the Group's auditor for a one-year term of office for the financial year 2022.



