

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corp. (PPL) announced Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution or WPD, to National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) for 7.8 billion pounds.



The all-cash transaction is valued at 14.4 billion pounds, including the assumption of approximately 6.6 billion pounds of debt. The company expects the U.K. sale to result in net cash proceeds of approximately $10.2 billion.



In a separate deal, PPL would acquire National Grid's Rhode Island utility business, Narragansett Electric Co., for $3.8 billion. The transaction is valued at $5.3 billion, including the assumption of approximately $1.5 billion of Narragansett Electric debt. The company plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale of WPD to finance this acquisition.



The deals are expected to strategically reposition PPL as a high-growth, U.S.-focused energy company, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting long-term earnings growth.



PPL expects U.K. sale to close within four months and U.S. acquisition to close within a year.



PPL in August last year had announced plans to sell WPD, which comprises four distribution network operators serving 7.9 million customers in central and southwest England and south Wales.



