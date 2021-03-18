

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) provided its medium-term financial ambitions. It aims to deliver above-market revenue growth in fixed & mobile connectivity. It targets to deliver double-digit revenue growth in cloud, security, IoT and unified communications services.



The company aims to invest in high marginal ROCE opportunities to deliver consistent ROCE growth.



The company said it serves more than 6 million private and public sector customers of all sizes, across Europe and Africa, in addressable markets totalling over 100 billion euros. It has a compelling structural opportunity, with expected addressable market growth of about 8% per annum.



