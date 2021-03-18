

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc (AVV.L), on Thursday, issued update on the progress of the acquisition of OSIsoft.



AVEVA said it has now received all antitrust and regulatory clearances required ahead of completion of the Acquisition, including clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS.



Further, the company noted that the acquisition is now expected to complete shortly, subject to the delivery of certain customary closing documentation. AVEVA would provide a further update once the acquisition has completed, the company added.



On 25 August, 2020, AVEVA announced the proposed acquisition of the OSIsoft Group at an enterprise value of $5 billion, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

