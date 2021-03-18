

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said Thursday that it is developing plans for the UK's largest blue hydrogen production facility, targeting 1GW of hydrogen production by 2030.



The company said that the proposed development, H2Teesside, would be a significant step in developing ?its hydrogen business and make a major contribution to the UK Government's target of developing 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030.



The project would be located in Teesside in north-east England and, with a final investment decision in early 2024, could begin production in 2027 or earlier.



The company noted that it has begun a feasibility study into the project to explore technologies that could capture up to 98% of carbon emissions from the hydrogen production process.



Blue hydrogen is produced by converting natural gas into hydrogen and CO?, which is then captured and permanently stored. H2Teesside would be integrated with the region's already-planned Net Zero Teesside and Northern Endurance Partnership carbon capture use and storage projects, both of which are led by bp as operator.



The project would be developed in stages, with an initial 500MW of blue hydrogen capacity in production by 2027 or earlier and additional capacity to be deployed by 2030 as decarbonization of the industrial cluster and hydrogen demand gathers pace. bp sees potential for further hydrogen demand in Teesside beyond 2030.



In addition, bp said it signed an MoU with Tees Valley Combined Authority to explore the potential for green hydrogen in the region, including the development of Teesside as the UK's first hydrogen transport hub, as announced by the UK's Department for Transport in September 2020. Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water, powered by renewable energy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

