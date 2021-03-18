

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall Group (RNMBF.PK) reported a loss attributable to shareholders of 27 million euros for fiscal 2020 compared to profit of 335 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.62 euros compared to profit of 7.77 euros. EBIT before special items declined to 426 million euros from 505 million euros, last year. The Group's operating margin was 7.3%, slightly lower than 8.1%, prior year. Earnings per share adjusted for special items was 5.88 euros, for the fiscal year.



Fiscal 2020 consolidated sales were down 6% to 5.875 billion euros. The sales decline adjusted for currency and M&A effects was 5.5%.



On December 31, 2020, the order backlog was 13.4 billion euros. This represents an increase of 23% from prior year-end.



For 2021, Rheinmetall expects consolidated sales to grow by between 7% and 9%. The Group expects operating margin to be between 8% and 9%.



The Group announced its medium-term targets for 2025. Consolidated sales in the five divisions of the core business are to increase to a total of around 8.5 billion euros by 2025. The Group has set operating margin outlook of, at least 10%.



The Group said a dividend payment for fiscal 2020 of 2.00 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General meeting.



