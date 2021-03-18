

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.L, BT) said Ofcom has issued its statement on the Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review. BT believes the document is broadly in line with the expectations laid out at the Group's third quarter financial results. The Group believes WFTMR will allow BT to earn a fair return on its approximately 12 billion pounds Fibre to the Premises investment. As a result, BT confirmed its plan to build Fibre to the Premises to 20 million premises by the mid- to late-2020s.



Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT Group said: 'This is good news for all fibre providers in the UK. Full fibre broadband will be the foundation of a strong BT for decades to come.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

