

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.44 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $12.09 billion from $11.14 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $12.09 Bln vs. $11.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.55 - $12.95 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.32 - $8.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

