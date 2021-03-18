

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is facing a probe by the U.S. auto safety regulator on a recent crash involving a Model Y vehicle suspected to be in Autopilot mode that hit a parked Police patrol car in Michigan.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA said it is sending the Special Crash Investigation or SCI team to investigate the matter.



In a tweet, Michigan State Police said a parked patrol car was struck at 1:12 am Wednesday, while investigating a traffic crash between a car and deer near Lansing on Interstate-96.



The agency said, 'While investigating that crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot strikes the patrol car.'



In the accident, no one was injured and the 22-year-old Tesla driver was issued traffic citations.



The company, which has long been criticized for faults in its advanced driver assist system following many crashes, is already undergoing NHTSA investigation on a March 11 crash in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor-trailer that left a passenger in critical condition.



The regulator reportedly had launched at least 14 SCI teams following Tesla crashes suspected of being tied to its Autopilot system.



Tesla in February had called back about 135,000 vehicles over touch-screen failures after NHTSA asked Tesla to recall 158,716 of its Model S and Model X vehicles manufactured before 2019, after owners complained of touchscreen glitches that led to the loss of several safety-related features.



