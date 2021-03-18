

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year. It includes investing in communities that are new to Google and expanding in others across 19 states.



The company continues to make significant investments in its offices around the country, as well as its home state of California, where the company will invest more than $1 billion this year, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google and Alphabet said in a statement.



The Alphabet Inc. unit Google plans to add thousands of roles in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York. It will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of its racial equity commitments.



The Tech giant said it will invest in data center expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas. Its existing data center sites in Nebraska, Ohio, Texas and Nevada will be fully up and running in 2021.



Google noted that it will open its new office in Portland, Oregon, this year. It continues to invest in its Kirkland and Seattle campuses in Washington State. In California, it will continue to invest in its offices in the state and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.



Google projects that $250 million investment fund will help create 24,000 housing units by 2029. In Nevada, data center in Henderson is now operational, with plans to expand it, along with Storey County data center, in 2021.



