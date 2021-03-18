

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Home Imports have recalled about 82,000 HR Platform bed frames due to serious injury hazard.



According to the company, the recalled HR Platform frame can collapse, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.



The recall involves HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, HR66. The steel frames are black and have blue plastic clips.



The products were sold at American Furniture Warehouse, Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for about $200.



The firm has received 100 reports of the HR platform frame collapsing. No injuries have been reported.



The company has customers to immediately stop using the recalled HR Platform Frames and contact Global Home Imports to receive a free repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame.



