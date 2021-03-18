

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $892 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $21.5 billion from $17.5 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $939 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.47 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.24 -Revenue (Q3): $21.5 Bln vs. $17.5 Bln last year.



